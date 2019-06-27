Boyne Smelter GM is on the move

WHITE RIBBON: Gladstone Industry Leadership Group chair and Boyne Smelter general manager Joe Rea holding the White Ribbon Cup trophy, made by the smelter.

BOYNE Smelter's safety initiatives will be replicated throughout other Rio Tinto sites as general manager Joe Rea takes on a new role.

The smelter general manager of seven years will soon begin a three-month position as safety master coach within Rio Tinto's Pacific Aluminium business.

Mr Rea said the position was an acknowledgement of the smelter's "strong safety performance".

"I will look to replicate some of the safety initiatives of BSL to other sites," he said.

"I am honoured to be able to assist the other sites in helping them improve their safety journey."

Mr Rea said in May the smelter achieved more than one million hours worked without a recordable injury.

"Nothing is more important than ensuring our people return home safely at the end of every shift," he said.

"This can only be achieved by having stability and predictability in our processes."

He will be based here and travel throughout Australia and New Zealand to assist other Pacific Aluminium sites including NZ Aluminium Smelter, Tomago Aluminium in NSW and Bell Bay Aluminium in Tasmania.

After trying to sell off the Pacific Aluminium business since 2013, in October last year Rio Tinto announced it was no longer on the market.

The new position is initially for three months, but it could be extended depending on need.

Boyne Smelter carbon department manager Alan Milne will be acting general manager.