BOYLAN TAKES HIS CHANCE: Teenager picked

Bundaberg's Drew Boylan is competing at the national futsal titles in under-16 with Queensland Metro. Shane Jones

FUTSAL: Bundaberg's Drew Boylan is proof that sometimes all you need is one chance to make it count.

The talented 16-year-old will compete for Queensland Metro next week at the under-16 National Futsal Titles to be held in Sydney.

But for the Bundaberg Christian College student the opportunity almost didn't arise.

The Bundaberg Wildcats player has competed for the past two years for Queensland Regional, which is usually made up of players from the Rum City club.

This year there is no Queensland Regional side competing as not enough players registered their interest.

So Boylan pursued another way to play for his state.

"Unfortunately, we didn't have enough commitment (here),” he said.

"We got in contact with the Metro coach because we won the state titles with the Wildcats and that's (the titles) where they picked the Metro team.

"I asked to trial with them but they had a 20-player squad and I wouldn't have been able to trial.”

The teenager then had a stroke of luck.

"It turned out one player didn't turn up so I got that spot with the trials,” he said.

"I trialled with them for two weeks and got selected in the squad.”

Now, he's looking to make the most of it.

"I've gone down three to four Sundays to train,” he said.

"I'm really enjoying playing with the Metro kids, it's a really great experience.

"I'm pretty happy about that (the selection).”

Boylan is hoping the move to Metro can lead to a win at the nationals.

He wasn't able to make the semi-finals with the Regional team in the past two titles in under-14 and under-15.

"I just want to enjoy playing with the boys and win the tournament or go close,” he said.

"I play anchor or on the flank, so hopefully I can get those positions.”

Boylan expects New South Wales Thunder to be strong but hopes his previous experience can lead to success for both him and the team.

"They (NSW) are very good,” he said.

"We almost beat them last year (with Regional) and they won it.

"I know what the competition is like, I know how hard it will be and how physical it is, so yeah, I'll use my experience.”

Boylan said he would not have got this far without the help of people who have helped him through sponsorship to get there.

The Futsal player will leave for the titles tomorrow with the first game for Metro to be held on Wednesday.

The semi-finals and the finals will be held on Saturday and Sunday.