Boyfriend lists ‘relatable’ girlfriend problem

Australian TikTok creator lists reasons why girlfriend is upset with him. Picture: TikTok/DrenzellMacam

When you've had a bad day, the first person to cop it is often your other half.

Someone who knows all too well what its like to be on the receiving end of it is Drenzell Macam.

The 20-year-old from Brisbane has gone viral after creating a list of all the things he's done that have "upset" his girlfriend recently - all of which were completely out of his control.

And as it turns out, it's a dilemma many of us can relate to.

The tongue-in-cheek video on TikTok reveals Drenzell's girlfriend had blamed him for the fact "Coles didn't have her favourite lollies" as well as the rainy weather ruining her beach plans.

She also thought it was his fault she stubbed her toe on the corner of his bed when she was staying over and that he rolled away from her in bed while he was sleeping.

Another slightly terrifying cause of his girlfriend's tears were the fact she had a dream Drenzell killed her.

Brisbane man Drenzell Macam has created a list of all the things he’s done that have upset his girlfriend recently. Picture: Facebook/DrenzellMacam

While the list is pretty ridiculous, Drenzell sees the funny side of his partner's reasons to be upset, and hilariously (and sarcastically) apologises to his girlfriend in the video.

In response to Coles not having the sour worms in stock, Drenzell explained it was his fault.

"I should have made sure Coles had stocked up on their sour worms before we went otherwise we wouldn't have this problem," he said.

"Completely my bad."

He goes on to say it was also his "fault" for killing his girlfriend in his dream, admitting he should have made sure he had an explanation for his actions when she demanded one upon waking up.

Drenzell also takes full responsibility for the other complaints on the list, insisting he would "make sure for next time" it was sunny whenever they wanted to go out and ensure she knew where the bed was at all times.

The list was made up entirely of things that were out of his control. Picture: TikTok/DrenzellMacam

The video - which is captioned "my bad, i'll be a better person next time" - has clearly resonated, clocking up almost 87,000 views and nearly 2000 comments since it was shared on Monday.

Some were from women who teased it was good Drenzell was aware of his bad traits.

"At least you're self-aware," one joked.

"Love a man that owns up to his actions," another declared.

"Yes, good boyfriend to know your faults," one person cheekily reasoned.

While one woman said: "It's okay, you have learnt from your mistakes. Now you know better."

Others however recognised themselves in the girlfriend's behaviour.

"This is so me," one woman said.

"So it's not just me, I legit cried because Coles had no sour worms yesterday," another wrote.

One man who claimed to work for Coles even commented, writing he was "sorry" about the lollies, as another said "that's why I pick Woolworths".

Mostly though, people thought the video was "gold", saying they genuinely "wet their pants".

"I'm crying," one said, echoing a sentiment shared by many.

It proved so popular, he made a second list. Picture: TikTok/DrenzellMacam

The list, written on December 14, proved so popular Drenzell created a second one.

This time he revealed he was in the "doghouse" for sharing the list which didn't go down well with his girlfriend, but it didn't stop him from sharing more things that had got him into trouble - including not buying his girlfriend a coffee when she was at work and he was on his day off and the fact he fell asleep while watching a movie at 2am and it was "her favourite part."

