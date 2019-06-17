Boyce blasts budget in Parliament

MEMBER for Callide Colin Boyce has launched a scathing attack on the State Government's 2019-20 Budget in Parliament last week, labelling Treasurer Jackie Trad and Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk "arrogant as ever."

"This budget is about tax, tax, tax and more debt," Mr Boyce said.

Mr Boyce had an axe to grind with the amount of money allocated to public and active transport in the south-east.

"Without a doubt the big elephant in the budget is the Cross River Rail project-a project the Treasurer is pursuing with the will of the devil," he said.

Mr Boyce questioned whether voters in Callide were aware general public transport concessions in the south-east corner amounted to $1.4billion per annum.

"What pays for this? Coal!" he said.

"The Callide electorate resource sector contributes $1.2 billion to the Queensland economy and yet the Callide electorate barely rates a mention in the budget.

"I note that there is a budget allocation of over $21 million for bikeways in inner-city Brisbane yet there is nothing in the budget that goes anything near addressing the forecast $9 billion shortfall in road maintenance funding."

Mr Boyce was referring to a Queensland Audit Office document, Integrated transport planning (Report 4: 2017-18), which stated the Department of Transport and Main Roads has forecast a shortfall of $9billion on Queensland road maintenance in the next decade.

"The $21 million allocation to bikeways in Brisbane could have gone to the Calliope-Monto Rd where a constant stream of logging trucks, 50 a day, have smashed the road to pieces, so much so that recently the school bus had to stop operating because the state of the road is so bad.

"The $21 million Brisbane bikeway allocation could have gone to the sealing of the 15km section of the Monto-Mount Perry Road or the 17km section of the Mount Perry-Gayndah Road.

"There are dozens and dozens of bridges and culverts that need replacing in the Callide electorate, all on state owned roads, and what do we see?

"The Cooranga Weir on the Boyne River at Mundubbera has been ignored.

"The weir is a $30million project which would provide assurance and security to the $100million fruit and berry industry around Mundubbera."

Ms Trad, in her Budget speech, said this year's budget "unashamedly focussed" on the regions.

"Mr Speaker, this is a budget for regional Queensland," she said.

"Our tourism regions. Our agricultural regions. And our coal and resource regions."