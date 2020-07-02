Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TRAPPED: Emergency services are currently working to help free the boy. .
TRAPPED: Emergency services are currently working to help free the boy. .
News

Boy trapped in trailer outside of Warwick

Tessa Flemming
2nd Jul 2020 1:37 PM | Updated: 3:44 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 3.10PM: The boy has been transported  to Warwick Hospital in a stable condition. 

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said it didn't look as if he had suffered any injury. 

"I don't know how or if we've gotten the leg out of the tyre yet," she said. 

EARLIER:

EMERGENCY services have rushed to a Goomburra residence, after reports a child has become stuck in the rim of a spare trailer tyre.

According to a Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman, the boy's leg is trapped in the tyre at a property between North Branch Rd and Pigeon Rd.

A QFES spokesman said they received the call at 1.15pm and that one crew was currently on scene and two more were on the way.

More updates to come.

rescue
Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'Mums and sons porn' doctor charged over child sex images

        premium_icon 'Mums and sons porn' doctor charged over child sex images

        Crime A doctor has been charged with possessing images of exploitation material feared work software was tracking online searches of 'mums and sons' porn.

        • 2nd Jul 2020 2:42 PM
        Round of appl-aws for local foundation raising funds for appeal

        premium_icon Round of appl-aws for local foundation raising funds for...

        News Can you help? With the assistance of other organisations, Bundaberg residents are...

        Local news matters: support us and get a new tablet

        premium_icon Local news matters: support us and get a new tablet

        News We're offering a special deal to ensure the future of our news

        Motorbike rider evades police after alleged wheelie

        premium_icon Motorbike rider evades police after alleged wheelie

        News Sen Const Duncan said the incident occurred at 7.50am.

        • 2nd Jul 2020 3:37 PM