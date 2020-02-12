Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A young boy has been rushed to hospital after reportedly being injured when he was sucked down a drain.
A young boy has been rushed to hospital after reportedly being injured when he was sucked down a drain.
Breaking

Boy sucked down a drain

12th Feb 2020 7:38 PM

A young boy has been taken to hospital after reportedly being sucked down a drain on the Gold Coast in Queensland.

A nine-year-old child was sucked down a drain at Latimers Crossing in Nerang this afternoon, according to Nine News.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson told news.com.au that they had been called to a private residence in Gilston just after 4.40pm.

They treated a male patient following a "post immersion" incident for minor scrapes to the head.

He was initially reported as being of primary school age but that has not been confirmed.

The patient was taken to the Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

accident drain editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: How alleged arsonist was found by police

        premium_icon REVEALED: How alleged arsonist was found by police

        Crime Police have alleged the man who set St Mary’s Catholic Church alight also tried to set fire to another church.

        Why CardiGras was cancelled in Bundaberg

        premium_icon Why CardiGras was cancelled in Bundaberg

        News The organisers of CardiGras, a hot rod car show, have cancelled their Bundaberg...

        Seeking the voice of youth

        premium_icon Seeking the voice of youth

        News Have your voice heard by applying to be Bundaberg’s youth representative for...

        Pitt brushes off Nats travel scandal

        premium_icon Pitt brushes off Nats travel scandal

        News Hinkler MP won’t be drawn on Wide Bay colleague’s actions