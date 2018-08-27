Menu
A 15-year-old boy was airlifted to hospital in a critical condition. Picture: TNV
Hunting trip goes wrong after teen shot in back

by MARNIE COHEN
27th Aug 2018 9:42 AM
A 15-YEAR-OLD boy was last night clinging to life after a hunting trip took a horror turn and he was accidentally shot in the back.

The boy was among a group of people on a property at Sofala, north of Bathurst, just before 9am yesterday when a 12-gauge shotgun lying in the back of a ute fired and he was struck. It's understood the ute rolled back and jolted, making the gun fire.

He was driven to meet an ambulance, which then transferred him to a specialist paramedic unit 10km away. The teen was then rushed to Bathurst Airport, where he underwent a blood transfusion and was put in an induced coma.

His anxious family was comforted by police as he was loaded into a NSW Ambulance helicopter and flown 200km to The Children's Hospital at Westmead.

His family made a harrowing 3½-hour journey via road to be by his side.

The boy had a number of pellets removed during surgery and remains in intensive care.

Devastated family at the scene. Picture: TNV
