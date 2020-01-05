Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Horse generic.
Horse generic.
News

Boy in serious condition after being run over by a horse

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
5th Jan 2020 8:30 AM | Updated: 9:13 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG boy was flown to hospital last night in a serious condition after he was run over by a horse on a private property at Taroom.

At 6.03pm, paramedics were called to the private property after reports of a horse incident.

Paramedics treated the boy on scene for abdominal, pelvis and arm injuries.

He was transported to Taroom Hospital in a serious condition. He was later airlifted to Toowoomba Hospital via rescue helicopter in a stable condition.

editors picks horse incident queensland ambulance service rescue helicopter taroom
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PHOTOS: Beach goers at 1770

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Beach goers at 1770

        News Perfect weather drew crowds to the beach on the Discovery Coast.

        Heartfelt eulogy for Aboriginal elder Mervyn Johnson

        premium_icon Heartfelt eulogy for Aboriginal elder Mervyn Johnson

        News ABORIGINAL elder Mervyn George Johnson was remembered as “a mighty man” who...

        Spike in water shows 45 per cent increase for Bundaberg residents

        premium_icon Spike in water shows 45 per cent increase for Bundaberg...

        News Bundaberg’s residential water usage has increased when compared to the same period...

        Patient pulled from water in critical condition

        premium_icon Patient pulled from water in critical condition

        Breaking A WOMAN has been pulled from the water at The Basin, in a critical condition.