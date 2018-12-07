Boy from Childers wows medical fraternity

SUCCESS: Dr Bryce Nicol is a Childers-born rural GP, who recently received the ACRRM-RDAA Rural Registrar of the Year Award for 2018.

WHAT started as an interest in science and technology and a pasion for helping people has led Childers boy Dr Bryce Nicol to accomplish significant feats in the medical field.

Dr Nicol has recently been awarded the ACRRM-RDAA Rural Registrar of the Year Award for 2018, for his work in Winton.

He said he was was shocked and surprised to be awarded the title.

"It's a very humbling experience and a privilege to be awarded such a prize," Dr Nicol said.

Having grown up in a regional town himself, Dr Nicol said he had a love and appreciation for practicing medicine in rural areas.

"I love that I feel as though I make a difference every day, I love that I get to interact with my patients on a personal as well as professional level," he said.

"I knew an amazing doctor in Childers during my youth - Dr Tim Lloyd Morgan. My mother worked as a nurse in his surgery, and Tim really took me under his arm.

"He gave me summer jobs at his practice, so I got an insight into what a career in general practice entailed.

"I also knew a wonderful doctor in Bundaberg, Simon Hosking, who actually delivered me, and I was fortunate enough to go back to his practice as a first-year medical student. "Both he and Tim were big influences on me."

While passionate about his work, it's not without its challenges.

"Isolation and lack of access to services is a challenge that many face in rural areas, and I think this is common in Winton as it is in the Wide Bay area," he said.

"Thankfully, more and more doctors and services are coming to rural and remote areas."

Dr Nicol said while he doesn't get back to Childers as often as he would like, but his family still live and work in Childers. "I would love to come back to the Wide Bay and practice as a doctor somewhere in the region one day, but for now I see serving the people of Winton my challenge and calling," he said.