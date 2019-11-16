Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A boy has been rushed to hospital in a critical condition after a near drowning incident at a public pool this afternoon.
A boy has been rushed to hospital in a critical condition after a near drowning incident at a public pool this afternoon.
News

Boy critical after near drowning

by Danielle O’Neal
16th Nov 2019 6:41 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BOY is in a critical condition after a near drowning incident at a public pool on Brisbane's southside this afternoon.

Paramedics were called to the Runcorn Pool on Bonemill Rd in Runcorn at 3.20pm.

Critical care and high acuity units treated the child on scene before he was transported to Queensland Children's Hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

Police remain on scene.

Earlier on Saturday, a boy was taken to hospital after a near drowning in a private pool at Broadbeach.

child drowning pool safety

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        From the ashes: Timeline for new Bargara Hotel build

        premium_icon From the ashes: Timeline for new Bargara Hotel build

        News After four months of uncertainty surrounding the future of the Bargara Beach Hotel dates are now in place for the rebuild

        Revealed: The four behind father’s killing

        premium_icon Revealed: The four behind father’s killing

        News 'I’ll go and see what this strange looking man wants'

        Paradise Dam Debacle: MP airs flooding concerns

        premium_icon Paradise Dam Debacle: MP airs flooding concerns

        News BUNDABERG MP David Batt is concerned lowering the spillway at Paradise Dam will not...

        Milbi Festival brings an art filled weekend

        premium_icon Milbi Festival brings an art filled weekend

        News YESTERDAY Milbi Festival had an incredible opening with hundreds of primary school...