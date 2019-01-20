Boy attacked by dingo pack on Fraser Island

FRASER ISLAND: A YOUNG child was airlifted from Fraser Island after he was attacked by a pack of dingoes, (not the dingoes in this picture).

The boy was returning to his camp site when set upon by the wild dogs and bitten on the leg.

ATTACK: RACQ LifeFlight Rescue airlifted a young boy, who was bitten on the leg by a dingo, from Fraser Island on Saturday afternoon. RACQ LifeFlight Rescue

RACQ LifeFlight Rescue aircrewman, Dan Leggat said the incident happened following an afternoon swim on Saturday.

"The family had finished swimming when the young boy said he wanted to race up a sand dune,” Mr Leggat said.

"Unfortunately, when he got to the top, there was a pack of four dingoes.

"One of the dingoes attacked the boy and bit him on the leg.”

He was airlifted by RACQ LifeFlight Rescue from Fraser Island.

Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) paramedics treated and stabilised him for transport.

The Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter landed at Eurong helipad, where they met the ambulance.

He was flown to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition.

