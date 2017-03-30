29°
Boy airlifted from Fraser Island

30th Mar 2017 12:16 PM

THE Bundaberg based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has airlifted a seven-year-old boy from Fraser Island suffering a suspected high temperature, rash and shortness of breath.

The boy had been camping with his family at Happy Valley when he became ill and required immediate medical attention.

The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue crew was called to the scene at 7.40am today.

The patient was treated by the QAS paramedic on board　the helicopter before being airlifted in a stable condition, accompanied by his mother, to Hervey Bay Hospital.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  airlifted to hospital fraser island happy valley racq lifeflight rescue chopper

