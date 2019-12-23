Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Melbourne student is being interviewed by police in Israel over an alleged sexual assault while on an international school excursion.
A Melbourne student is being interviewed by police in Israel over an alleged sexual assault while on an international school excursion.
Crime

Boy accused of sex assault on school trip

by Karen Sweeney, AAP
23rd Dec 2019 1:51 PM

AN Aussie schoolboy is being interviewed in Israel over an alleged sexual assault.

The year 10 student from Hawthorn's Bialik College was in the country as part of an annual six-week school trip to China and Israel.

In a statement, the school said principal Jeremy Stowe-Linder had travelled to Israel and relevant parents had been informed.

"Bialik College became aware of a serious breach of the rules and expectations surrounding one student attending the Chavayah program," the statement said.

"The breach was reported to the supervising staff and Israel authorities, who are interviewing all parties involved (and) investigating the matter."

The boy has been removed from the school travel program.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

 

crime israle school excursion sex assault

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        More than 100 lives could be at risk in severe weather event

        premium_icon More than 100 lives could be at risk in severe weather event

        News MORE than 100 people could be at risk if Paradise Dam failed in the event of a “substantial” flood, according to the Paradise Dam Preparedness Review.

        2019 Christmas lights map and list of addresses

        premium_icon 2019 Christmas lights map and list of addresses

        News Got an address to add? Email editorial@news-mail.com.au

        Historic milestone for Lady Elliot Island

        premium_icon Historic milestone for Lady Elliot Island

        News ISLAND time is typically used to described a laid-back pace and attitude, but the...

        Medical solution: proposal for new apartments at Friendlies

        premium_icon Medical solution: proposal for new apartments at Friendlies

        News Friendly Society Private Hospital is proposing to build 16 apartments to cater for...