Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 9-year-old boy has been arrested for stabbing his 5-year-old sister multiple times while yelling, “Die, die!” as his mother was checking the mail. Picture: NEWS6WKMG
A 9-year-old boy has been arrested for stabbing his 5-year-old sister multiple times while yelling, “Die, die!” as his mother was checking the mail. Picture: NEWS6WKMG
Crime

Boy, 9, yelled ‘die, die’ during stabbing

by Staff reporter
29th Jan 2020 7:34 AM

Authorities have confirmed that a nine-year-old boy in Ocala, central Florida has been charged with attempted first-degree murder for repeatedly stabbing his five-year-old sister while shouting, "die, die!"

The violent incident happened at the Berkeley Point Apartments in Ocala, a city in the central Northern region of Florida.

WFOL local TV station reports that the children were playing in a room while their mother went to check the mail.

 

When the mother returned, she saw the boy stabbing his sister repeatedly.

According to the report, the boy was saying "die, die," when he stabbed his sister.

Investigators say the little girl was alert and conscious following the attack, but she has multiple stab wounds and was flown to a nearby hospital.

WESH 2 News has not been provided an update on her condition.

Her brother was found by officers hiding in a nearby maintenance shed in the grounds of the apartment block.

 

He later told detectives that he wanted to kill his sister and that the "thought had entered his head two days earlier," and he could not stop thinking about it, the arrest report states.

He allegedly took a knife from the kitchen while his mother was checking the mail, grabbed his sister by her neck and began stabbing her.

The nine-year-old boy accused of stabbing his little sister multiple times appeared before a judge who demanded his psychiatric evaluation immediately. Picture: news6WKMG
The nine-year-old boy accused of stabbing his little sister multiple times appeared before a judge who demanded his psychiatric evaluation immediately. Picture: news6WKMG

The boy was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder.

A judge has ordered an immediate psychiatric evaluation of the boy.

The boy is currently being held at a local juvenile detention centre.

Further information was not immediately available.

More Stories

Show More
arrest children crime editors picks police stabbing

Just In

    $45m up for grabs this week

    $45m up for grabs this week
    • 29th Jan 2020 8:27 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        10 times Bundaberg people have stolen things in their pants

        premium_icon 10 times Bundaberg people have stolen things in their pants

        Crime CRIMINALS going through Bundaberg's courts and those charged by police have often had a strange hiding place for items they've taken that don't belong to them.

        Bundy school postpones China trip in wake of Coronavirus

        premium_icon Bundy school postpones China trip in wake of Coronavirus

        News LOCAL schools have shared advice and postponed trips to China after the outbreak of...

        Man told to get help with alcohol problem in court

        premium_icon Man told to get help with alcohol problem in court

        News BUNDABERG Magistrate Andrew Moloney has given a man probation so he can learn how...