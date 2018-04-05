Boy, 8, suffers serious cut after slipping under ride-on
AN EIGHT-YEAR-OLD boy was flown to Bundaberg Hospital after suffering serious injuries caused by a ride-on mower today.
The RACQ Capricorn Rescue Helicopter was called to Seventeen Seventy about 11am to airlift the boy who was suffering a serious cut to his right calf.
The boy, a resident of Gladstone on holidays, reportedly slipped and fell under the mower being used by his father.
He was treated at the scene by Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics, RACQ's on-board critical care paramedic and a doctor.
The boy was then flown to Bundaberg Hospital and was later airlifted to a Brisbane hospital by the Royal Flying Doctor Service for further treatment.