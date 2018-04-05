Menu
SERIOUS INJURY: The boy was treated by paramedics and a doctor before being flown to Bundaberg Hospital.
News

Boy, 8, suffers serious cut after slipping under ride-on

5th Apr 2018 5:12 PM

AN EIGHT-YEAR-OLD boy was flown to Bundaberg Hospital after suffering serious injuries caused by a ride-on mower today.

The RACQ Capricorn Rescue Helicopter was called to Seventeen Seventy about 11am to airlift the boy who was suffering a serious cut to his right calf.

The boy, a resident of Gladstone on holidays, reportedly slipped and fell under the mower being used by his father.

He was treated at the scene by Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics, RACQ's on-board critical care paramedic and a doctor.

The boy was then flown to Bundaberg Hospital and was later airlifted to a Brisbane hospital by the Royal Flying Doctor Service for further treatment.

Bundaberg News Mail
