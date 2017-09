LifeFlight airlifted a five year old from Fraser Island on Monday.

THE Sunshine Coast-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was tasked to Eurong Beach at Fraser Island to airlift a five-year-old boy who was suffering from an infection on Monday.

The call came as crew were returning to base after a car crash south of Gympie.

The boy was airlifted to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital for further treatment.