A FOUR-year-old boy is being rushed to hospital in a serious condition after a near-drowning at Landsborough this afternoon.

Queensland Ambulance Service crews were called to a private residence at 3.44pm.

A QAS media spokesman said the boy was "conscious and breathing" but in a serious way.

He was transported to Sunshine Coast University Hospital about 4pm.

More to come.