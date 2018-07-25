Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Boy, 3, flown to hospital after pool incident at Casino

25th Jul 2018 5:34 AM

A TODDLER has been rushed to hospital after a pool incident late yesterday.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was called to Casino Hospital at 5pm after reports a three-year-old boy was involved in a pool incident.

The details of the incident are unclear at this stage, but the boy was taken to Casino Hospital for urgent treatment.

Upon arrival, the rescue helicopter's clinical team treated the boy.

He was then flown to Lady Cilento Children's Hospital in Brisbane.

More to come.

casino lady cilento pool westpac life saver rescue helicopter
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Man hangs 'danger sign' to keep baby, kids out of meth lab

    premium_icon Man hangs 'danger sign' to keep baby, kids out of meth lab

    Crime A COURT has heard how a one, three and five-year-old each tested positive for meth after a man cooked illegal drugs in his home.

    From couch to work: Battling Bundy teen turns life around

    premium_icon From couch to work: Battling Bundy teen turns life around

    Community Savannah Kittle has worked hard to be where she is today.

    Local farmers' reaction to NAB move

    premium_icon Local farmers' reaction to NAB move

    Business Fruit and veg growers happy with change

    Bundy used to be centre of migrant settlement

    Bundy used to be centre of migrant settlement

    Community Displaced Europeans began wave of migration to region

    Local Partners