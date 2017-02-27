Boy, 16, caught driving unlicensed with dangerous drugs

A 16-YEAR-OLD Bundaberg South boy has been charged with driving an unregistered, uninsured car without a driver licence and possessing dangerous drugs.

The charges were laid after police pulled over a vehicle on McConville St about 9pm on Saturday.

On Saturday at around 11.50pm, police intercepted a vehicle in Gavin St, Bundaberg North where a 26-year-old Innes Park man provided a positive saliva test for illegal drugs.

Further investigations led to the man being charged with one count of possessing dangerous drugs.

He is scheduled to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on March 24.