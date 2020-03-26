Menu
Police have cracked down on property crime.
Boy, 15, charged after alleged car theft rampage

by Patrick Billings
26th Mar 2020 1:14 PM
A PROPERTY crime crackdown west of Brisbane has seen 27 people charged including a 15 year old boy who is facing 13 offences.

Police allege the Wilsonton Heights teenager was involved in the theft of multiple vehicles from residences in Chinchilla, Glenvale and Harristown as well as a number of burglaries in the past two months

He has been charged with six counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, one count each of burglary and commit indictable offence, receiving tainted property, possess tainted property, driving a motor vehicle without a licence, enter premises with intent and evasion type 1 offence.

Southern Regional Crime Coordinator, Detective Acting Superintendent Mat Kelly said Operation Sierra Processor was a great result for the Chinchilla community and local police.

"Local police will continue to disrupt and dismantle property crime and drug supply networks across the South West District to deter any criminal behaviour," he said.

As a result of this operation, 27 people have been charged with 88 offences including;

  • 17 x unlawful use of a motor vehicle
  • 13 x burglary
  • 2 x break and enter
  • 6 x receiving tainted property
  • 1 x unlawful entry of a motor vehicle
  • 8 x driving without a licence
  • 1 x evade police
  • 11 x drug offences.

During the operation, speed cameras were also deployed across the Chinchilla and Dalby areas resulting in 52 traffic infringement notices.

Police continue to urge members of the community to report any suspicious behaviour within their community.

Boy, 15, charged after alleged car theft rampage

