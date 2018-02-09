Boy, 12, in hit and run

EMERGENCY services are treating a 12-year-old boy who was hit by a car this morning.
Just before 7.30pm calls were made to 000 after the child was struck by a car near the Barolin and Heaps Streets intersection.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman confirmed the boy, who was on a bike at the time, received only minor injuries but has been been taken to hospital for a check up.
The boy was reportedly hit by a car travelling at low speed but it's understood the car did not stop at the scene.
Police are investigating.