‘I took one for the team’: Boy run over

TWELVE-YEAR-OLD Riley Haydon says he "took one for the team" on Tuesday when he was hit by a car, breaking three bones in his leg.

Riley was hit on the road just metres from his school, Pimpama State Primary College.

Parents were furious, telling the Gold Coast Bulletin they had been crying out for pedestrian crossings outside Riley's school and the neighbouring Pimpama State Secondary College for years.

Riley Haydon, 12, has two broken bones in his leg after he was run over by a Toyota Hilux on Tuesday as he left Pimpama State Primary College. He is now in Gold Coast University Hospital. Photo by Richard Gosling

Following the accident, parents' outrage and a front page report in the Gold Coast Bulletin yesterday, Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey approved installation of pedestrian crossings and funding for lollipop ladies outside Pimpama State Primary College.

"I took one for the team," Riley said yesterday.

"I got hurt so the other kids are safe."

Transport Minister Mark Bailey and TMR staff survey the road surrounding Pimpama State College Primary with Principal Donna Gosling and parent Doug Kirby

GET FULL DIGITAL ACCESS FOR 50C A DAY

But although Riley thought it was "really cool" to be on the front page of the Gold Coast Bulletin, his mother Bex was still angry over the incident.

"It is disgusting that my son had to be hit by a car before there was any action to protect children around the school," she said.

"If my son fell towards the car instead of away from it, he could have died.

"Fortunately that didn't happen but I can't get it out of my head that they knew about the safety issues around the road and didn't do anything until now."