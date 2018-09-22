Boy, 10, hit by ute in CBD thanks helpers

ALL GOOD: Absalom Kross with his mum Nagua Soliman-Kross and good Samaritan Wendy Cheshire, who helped after the 10-year-old was hit by a car on Barolin St this week.

ALL GOOD: Absalom Kross with his mum Nagua Soliman-Kross and good Samaritan Wendy Cheshire, who helped after the 10-year-old was hit by a car on Barolin St this week. Mike Knott BUN210918ABSALOM1

ABSALOM Kross, 10, has a heart-warming message after his frightening close call this week.

It was supposed to be an exciting day for Absalom when he and his mum Nagua Soliman-Kross set off to visit the Bundaberg Regional Art Gallery on Wednesday.

But the trip quickly took a turn for the worse when a ute, driven by an 85-year-old man, lost control and hit him before coming to stop on a curb in the Bundaberg CBD.

Ms Soliman-Kross recalled how the incident unfolded in slow motion in front of her.

"I remember thinking 'Yes, it's going to hit my son' and I don't know how I moved but I moved fast enough to push him over the little fence to get him out of the way,” Ms Soliman-Kross said.

Unfortunately, the ute struck the boy's legs as it moved past, but luckily Absalom escaped with only minor injuries.

He would like to thank everyone that helped him in his time of need.

"I would like to say thanks to all the people because of the way they helped me,” Absalom said.

Witnesses quickly came to help and Ms Soliman-Kross said she recalled a man running over to remove the key from the car involved.

THANK YOU: Nagua Soliman-Kross hugs good Samaritan Wendy Cheshire, who helped when son Absalom was hit by a ute this week. Mike Knott BUN210918ABSALOM2

She credited Moo & Me Boutique owner Wendy Cheshire for going above and beyond when the situation unfolded.

"She was first on the scene and she was my rock,” Ms Soliman-Kross said.

"She's the one who rang the emergency services and stayed with me the whole time and even drove my car to the hospital.”

Ms Cheshire had been out on an errand nearby when she watched the incident unfold.

BREAKING: Absalom Kross is attended to after being hit by a ute in the CBD. Mike Knott BUN180918CRASH1

"I saw (Nagua) throw the little fella over and then it was just an automatic thing to just run over and help, that's just what the instinct is to do,” she said.

"When you're in that moment, it's just all a blur...”