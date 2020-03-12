Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are urging people in Townsville to contact them if they have seen this boy who was reported missing.
Police are urging people in Townsville to contact them if they have seen this boy who was reported missing.
News

Boy, 10, goes missing after walk to city

11th Mar 2020 2:36 PM

Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate a 10-year-old boy missing in South Townsville.

The boy was last seen walking towards the city from Boundary Street late this afternoon.

He is indigenous and described as being about 150cm tall with short black hair and hazel eyes.

The boy was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt with a black print, dark shorts and no shoes.

Anyone with information about his location is urged to contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks missing children qld townsville townsville police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Two taken to hospital after car hits tree

        premium_icon Two taken to hospital after car hits tree

        News TWO people have been taken to hospital following a crash where a car collided with a tree.

        Fever clinic opens at Bundy Hospital

        premium_icon Fever clinic opens at Bundy Hospital

        Health Clinic established due to demands for testing in the region

        Download your 2020 NRL tipping chart

        premium_icon Download your 2020 NRL tipping chart

        Rugby League Get ahead of the pack and download your tipping chart now.

        Burgers and chips are bigger at Burnett Heads

        premium_icon Burgers and chips are bigger at Burnett Heads

        News Customers won’t be disappointed by the size of their burgers