Boy, 10, discharged from hospital after electric shock to face

UPDATE: A Wide Bay Hospital and Health Services spokesman said a 10-year-old boy arrived at the Bundaberg Hospital Emergency Department at 10pm after an electric shock incident.

The spokesman said the boy had an apparent minor electric shock to the face and was able to go home at 11.15pm.

Earlier: Paramedics were called to a private residence at 8.11pm for reports of an electric shock incident.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said one primary school aged male was subsequently transported to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.