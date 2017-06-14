Boxing titles set to pack a punch

THERE'LL be a rumble in the 'Berg with the Wide Bay Boxing Titles set to pack a mighty punch this weekend.

With a strong history in Bundaberg, the diversity of boxers taking to the ring on Saturday will surely be a crowd pleaser.

Bundaberg Boxing Club's Dan Russell said there could be up to 30 to 40 bouts with the way interest had been flooding in this year.

"It's going to be a big comp,” Russell said.

"The club keeps growing and growing and it's great that the competition has grown with us.

"There's even fighters travelling from North Queensland this year.

"Clubs from Mackay, the Gold Coast and Brisbane are bringing between eight and 10 fighters each.”

There will be eight Bundaberg boxers participating in the titles, two who competed last year and a couple of new fighters.

The titles will have boxers aged from 10 to 30, weighing in from 35-91kg.

"There will be a couple of heavy weights and super-heavy weights, along with some crowd favourites and some Wide Bay Title returns,” he said.

This year, there will be two girls competing in the titles, Chantelle Whelan and Brittany Roll, both of which have had recent success at the Beaudesert tournament.

Another fighter Russell said crowds should look out for was "Rabbit”, Gaige Russell.

With Golden Glove and Queensland titles already under his belt, the youngster is ready to put on a good fight.

Russell said while interest had declined compared to how big boxing used to be in Bundaberg, he's determined to restore it to its former glory.

"It's a great sport,” he said.

"It keeps kids off the street and we also focus on the fitness side of it.”

Head down to Parish Hall at 66 Woongarra St to support the local boxers as they take on their out-of-town rivals.

The competition will run from 4-11pm, food and drinks will be available on site.

Entry is $15 for adults and $5 for kids under 12.