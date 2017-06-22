Boxers land right punch

BOXING: Blaze Wise, Chantelle Whelan and Brittany Roll with their Wide Bay Boxing Belts.

BOXING: Chantelle Whelan might be shy when she talks but when it comes to competing in a ring she can pack a punch.

The Bundaberg Boxing Club athlete was one of the big winners from the recent Wide Bay Titles held in Bundaberg.

Whelan, in just her third fight, landed a technical knockout against her rival to claim her first belt.

"I'm pretty happy but was pretty nervous about (the fight),” she said.

"I kept my hands up and moved around a bit.”

Whelan said the aim was to now improve and train harder for her next bout.

Joining Whelan with his first belt was fellow club athlete Blaze Wise.

He survived final round fatigue to beat his opponent in a points decision.

"It's a pretty good feeling,” he said.

"I've got to train more that's all it is really (to get better fitness).”

Wise said with both of them struggling in the end, he was able to get on top.

"I defended myself pretty well,” he said.

"I got shots off without him hitting me.”

Also winning on points was Brittany Roll, who won over Tianah Potter for the second time in three bouts.

"It was hard because it was kind of a decider (between us) so we were both at it,” she said.

"I did good at going in and out - throwing a few combos and going back - but there was still stuff I could have worked on which I will at training.”

Roll though was always confident after her previous meetings.

"I knew what I was coming into,” she said.

"She's changed her style a bit so it was a bit harder than just getting in there.

"I did use those two fights though to help me win this one.”

Trainer of the trio Sid Blair said the club was pleased with the outcome of the titles.

"I haven't really got any complaints about any of them, they all did well,” he said.

Blair also said Brock Delinecort did well as he also won a Wide Bay title.

"He had the main bout and fought a big boxer from Gladstone,” he said.

"It was a hard fight, real hard, and there was nothing between both of them.

"All four did really well.”

The club will now prepare for its next fight on the Gold Coast next week.