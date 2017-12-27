Boxer's fingers allegedly slashed by ex-lover

CUT UP: Boxing coach Laurie Howe's hands were bandaged when he front court.

CUT UP: Boxing coach Laurie Howe's hands were bandaged when he front court. Mike Knott

Reporter Ross Irby has wander-lust mixed with a sense of adventure, spending way too many years roaming about Australia, its back roads and off-shore foreign lands. Enjoys a yarn, story telling and tales, along with curiosity to find out about the lives and (mis)adventures of others. An off-beat sense of humour, not taking it all too seriously, along with big doses of flexibility/adaptability whatever the situation is the best way to go. You have to have the life experiences to have empathy...

BOXING coach Laurie Howe, his injured fingers wrapped in white tapes, appeared in Bundaberg Magistrates Court after his arrest for domestic violence breaches.

However, it was revealed in proceedings before Magistrate Neil Lavaring that Howe's former lover is accused of slashing his fingers with a knife during an argument.

Howe, 59, constantly held his injured fingers on both hands toward his face, and pleaded guilty to three counts of committing an aggravated contravention of a domestic violence order.

Prosecutor Steven Bardini said the three offences took place in November and on December 19.

One breach of the protection order involved Howe sending the woman text messages.

In an offence committed at 10.40pm on Friday, November 3, Sgt Bardini said an ambulance was called to George St after a person had been cut with a knife.

Howe was found in the front yard with cuts to his fingers.

"He (at first) says he had been drinking and fallen over and cut his hands on a broken toy,” Sgt Bardini said.

"He says (his former partner) called him over to the unit. They had an argument and she attacked him with a cutting knife.”

"She cut him with a knife?” Mr Lavaring asked.

"That's the allegations,” Sgt Bardini said.

In the third incident Sgt Bardini said the woman called 000 on her mobile phone, saying they had been drinking.

When police arrived after midnight on December 19 both were drunk.

Legal Aid lawyer Thomas Bray said the woman continued to call Howe.

He said Howe "first tried to cover for her” about his injuries.

"But the fact is she cut him quite badly with a knife,” Mr Bray said.

"He is seeing a specialist; going to have lasting damage and for him that will be quite significant.

"He trains young blokes in boxing. Something he is not able to do since the injuries.

"He says it's a situation where she calls him up and he goes around.

"He feels sorry for her. Says she needs him.”

Howe was sentenced to jail terms of three months for each charged, - to be served concurrently.

He was ordered to serve a month in jail and will be released on January 19.