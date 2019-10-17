Boxer dead at 27 after horror punch

Young boxing star Patrick Day has died from the injuries he suffered in a welterweight bout in Chicago last weekend. He was 27.

Day was knocked out by a left hook against Charles Conwell and was motionless in the ring when the fight was stopped.

He had to be taken out of the ring on a stretcher and was immediately transported to hospital where he was placed in a coma.

"Patrick Day passed away today, October 16, 2019, succumbing to the traumatic brain injury he suffered in his fight this past Saturday, October 12, at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL," promoter Lou DiBella announced in a statement.

"He was surrounded by his family, close friends and members of his boxing team, including his mentor, friend and trainer Joe Higgins. On behalf of Patrick's family, team, and those closest to him, we are grateful for the prayers, expressions of support and outpouring of love for Pat that have been so obvious since his injury."

Day (17-4-1) was a highly-decorated amateur who turned professional in 2013 and was a fixture in the boxing community in New York City.

"Patrick Day didn't need to box," DiBella said.

"He came from a good family, he was smart, educated, had good values and had other avenues available to him to earn a living. He chose to box, knowing the inherent risks that every fighter faces when he or she walks into a boxing ring. Boxing is what Pat loved to do. It's how he inspired people and it was something that made him feel alive.

"It becomes very difficult to explain away or justify the dangers of boxing at a time like this. This is not a time where edicts or pronouncements are appropriate, or the answers are readily available.

"It is, however, a time for a call to action. While we don't have the answers, we certainly know many of the questions, have the means to answer them, and have the opportunity to respond responsibly and accordingly and make boxing safer for all who participate. This is a way we can honor the legacy of Pat Day.

"Many people live much longer than Patrick's 27 years, wondering if they made a difference or positively affected their world. This was not the case for Patrick Day when he left us. Rest in peace and power, Pat, with the angels."

Charles Conwell (right) lands a punch on Patrick Day. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Conwell wrote a heartbreaking letter to his opponent this week.

"Dear Patrick Day," Conwell started the letter, which he shared on Twitter.

"I never meant for this to happen to you. All I wanted to do was win. If I could take it all back, I would.

"No one deserves this to happen to them. I replay the fight over and over in my head thinking what if this never happened and why did it happen to you."

"I can't stop thinking about it myself. I prayed for you so many times and shed so many tears because I couldn't even imagine how my family and friends would feel.

"I see you everywhere you go and all I hear is wonderful things about you. I thought about quitting boxing, but I know that's not what you would want.

"I know that you were a fighter at heart so I decided not to, and to fight and win a world title because that's what you wanted and that's what I want so I will use you as motivation every day and make sure I leave it all in the ring every time. With compassion, Charles Conwell."

Day's coach, Joseph Higgins, replied to Conwell's message to declare there were no hard feelings about Day's injuries.

"I just wanted you to know that we do understand what you must be going thru as well," Higgins said.

"As devastated as we are, we realise you are equally devastated. We know if it was the other way around, we would be just as distraught.

"Thank you for your kind words. Patrick was born across the street from me, so our relationship is special. He would have wanted you to continue.

"I'm rooting for you to reach your dream, the same one he had. God Bless your Team and we will keep you in our prayers as well. I too am distraught because I feel responsible but do realise there is no fault. Stay strong and please don't think we blame you."

There's been an outpouring of emotion from the boxing community.

This is very sobering. Sadly, Patrick Day has lost his toughest fight.



Like every man who climbs through the ropes chasing the glory, he risked it all.



My thoughts & condolences are with his friends and family at this very tough time. May he rest in eternal peace. — Frank Bruno MBE 🇬🇧 (@frankbrunoboxer) October 16, 2019

Devastated to hear the news of the passing of Patrick Day.I met him for the first time last Thursday,what a charming young man with a dream and a smile that lit up the room.Our deepest prayers are with his family, his trainer Joe Higgins,Charles Conwell and promoter Lou DiBella🙏 — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) October 16, 2019

Gutted to hear about Patrick Day! Another young man loses his life in a boxing ring. Thought & Prayers with his family at this tragic time. RIP Patrick ❤️ — matthew macklin (@mattmacklin) October 16, 2019