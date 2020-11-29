Boxer butchered in ‘grotesque’ obliteration

A sickening call has enraged the boxing world after a fight star was sent out to be “destroyed” after bleeding everywhere.

A sickening call has enraged the boxing world after a fight star was sent out to be “destroyed” after bleeding everywhere.

The concerning moment a fighter beaten bloody returned to the centre of the ring has overshadowed the NBC Wild Card Boxing Club fight night in Los Angeles.

Mexican fighter Mahonri Montes suffered a wretched pummelling before the referee finally stepped in during the sixth round to stop the contest.

Armenian fighter Gor Yeritsyan - trained by the legendary cornerman of Manny Pacquiao, Freddy Roach - annihilated Montes through the first five rounds.

Watch Tszyu vs Morgan + Gallen vs Hunt only on Main Event, available on Foxtel and Kayo on Wednesday 16 December at 7pm AEDT. ORDER NOW >

Montes was seen bleeding out his nose, chin and left ear, forcing the referee to halt the fight in the fourth round.

Yeritsyan, who improved to a perfect 14-0 (12 knockouts), landed combination punches at will, and methodically took his time to batter Montes' face into a bloody pulp.

Gor Yeritsyan pummelled the nose of Mahonri Montes.

After a fifth round where Montes was left stumbling around the ring, fight commentators on the NBC broadcast called for the fight to be stopped and for Montes' corner to throw in the towel to protect their fighter from himself.

However, when the bell sounded, Montes walked out to face one final round of punishment.

The fight was stopped 16 seconds into the sixth round when Montes showed no capability of avoiding the blows.

Tyson vs Jones full highlights: Boxing: Don't miss any of the key moments in the much anticipated exhibition fight between boxing legends Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr.

Referee Jack Reiss ended the fight as a result of the accumulation of punches worn by Montes. The official decision awarded Yeritsyan the TKO stoppage win via accumulation of punches.

Montes should never have had to endure so much torment, according to boxing commentators, including ESPN guru Dan Rafael.

"This fight should be stopped," Rafael posted on Twitter.

"There should not even be a damn discussion between rounds. This dude is done!!! Montes is being destroyed.

Gor Yeritsyan destroyed Mahonri Montes.

"That was not at all good to watch. One guy just destroying the other guy from the start. Wasn't an athletic contest. Was a grotesque mismatch that was obvious from the first round. I hate s*** like that."

The incident overshadowed the rest of the card which saw Brian Ceballo defeat Larry Gomez via a unanimous decision and Brandon Adams end Sonny Duversonne via a second round TKO in the main event.

The event was taking place in the parking lot of Roach's iconic boxing venue because of COVID-19 protocols.

Originally published as Boxer butchered in 'grotesque' obliteration