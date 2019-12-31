Menu
A trailer similar to this was stolen from Bundaberg East.
Crime

Box trailer stolen in the lead-up to Christmas

31st Dec 2019 7:57 AM
THIEVES have helped themselves to a blue box trailer from an Bundaberg East property in the lead-up to Christmas.

Bundaberg police are investigating after the trailer was taken from a Steptoe St address just after 1am on Monday, December 23.

The trailer is described as a 1979 metallic blue box trailer with Queensland registration ES1-537.

The trailer is of similar build and colour to the pictured trailer, however was constructed in 1979 and has obvious wear and tear signs.

The trailer has a removable tail gate, bent A-frame and a recognisable yellow sticker on the rear.

Police are calling for information and anyone that can help  is urged to call Policelink on 131 444 and quote reference number QP1902552966.

