Bowls club fights to stay open amid crushing tax debt

REFUSING to back down without a fight amid pressing debt, the Moore Park Beach Bowls Club has held a meeting to address how it plans to come out on top of thousands of dollars in tax liability.

More than 100 voting members attended the bowls club's open forum on Sunday.

There, the board dismantled myths regarding the club's revenue, paid staff and finances, which have been circling the community.

The meeting also saw the club and the wider public form a game plan for the future.

State Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett congratulated the board on calling the meeting, saying it was a courageous move.

"I took great comfort in the management and professionalism of the board at that meeting," he told the NewsMail.

"There was a lot of information circulating, which they wanted to dispel."

Mr Bennett said board members addressed "a lot of false information, specifically who owned the building, what the club's assets looked like, revenue myths and accusations bowlers weren't contributing enough to the club".

The NewsMail understands the club owes more than $40,000 in GST to the Australian Taxation Office, excluding the tens of thousands of dollars it would owe later this financial year.

It is believed the club's biggest source of debt comes from maintenance and operating expenses, which have outstretched the club's income.

Mr Bennett said the ATO was the biggest issue confronting the club. "It's a big business. It costs about $2300 a week to run and then when they incur these large GST bills, it's basically a breaking point," he said.

Among the options to tackle the club's debt, distributed at Sunday's meeting, involved entering a new payment plan with the ATO, drafting a community action plan, and investigating the possibility of an employed club manager.

Clubs Queensland, which was recently involved by the board, is set to assess the club's position before constructing a road map out of its money woes.

"We're on the right track," board chairman Grant Errington told the NewsMail.

"Everyone at the meeting was very determined to keep it open."

Mr Bennett said while it was not unusual in the current climate to see bowls clubs go through difficult times, it was important clubs experiencing similar hardships addressed the problem as early as possible.