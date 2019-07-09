Bowls club bowled over by boost

BOWLED OVER: Bundaberg Bowls Club president John Clough is ecstatic, as the club's refurbishments have already shown huge improvements and he is confident these changes will create a better environment for the community.

BUNDABERG Bowls Club has been bowled over after recently received $150,000 worth of government funding.

John Clough has been president of the club for nine consecutive years and was over the moon when he heard the news.

"We've upgraded all the dining room tables and chairs, there's new bar stools, the ladies' bathroom is being completely renovated and we could finally afford to put in a disabled toilet,” he said.

"We have redone the floors, installed lights on the back fields, created additional seating options so more people can sit and enjoy the games and laid turf down outside, to just make it look more appealing.

"There's a television in the bar area now, so people can have a drink and watch a game of footy or the cricket too.”

The club donated all its old furniture to another club.

The club, that was first build 1905, saw its committee and members come together to raise a fair bit of money themselves.

"We don't mind, it's just so incredible to see it all go to good use,” Mr Clough said.

"We're in such a beautiful spot, right near the river, so we really need to take advantage of that and get the club looking up to scratch.

We're also looking at installing ramps with rails out the front, to make it easier for elderly or disabled patrons to access the club.”

The popularity of the club continues to soar, with demographics of all ages taking their shoes off to battle it out on the lawn.

"This place is really important to the Bundaberg community,” Mr Clough said.

"People come here for fitness, for a bit of fun and for friendship.”

He said many regulars were aged around 70, but they also had lots of schools and the Endeavour Foundation arranging a lot of trips for special schools.

"Our mature ladies group is here every Wednesday for guest speakers or card games and they are a really great bunch,” he said, adding that is was an affordable venue for weddings and other events. Plus there's cheap stubbies.