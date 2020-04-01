Menu
Managing director of Bundy Bowl and Leisure Complex Peter McElligott amid renovations.
News

Bowling down the old arcade

brittiny edwards
, brittiny.edwards@news-mail.com.au
1st Apr 2020 5:45 PM
BUNDY Bowl and Leisure Complex is making the best of a bad situation and renovating while the coronavirus has shut them down.

Managing director Peter McElligott said five of his staff were helping make the renovations happen and were having a lot of fun smashing walls with sledge hammers.

Bowling mechanic Steve Lamb and managing director Peter McElligot moving arcade equipment to smash walls down.
“It was definitely in the works for a while but now is the perfect opportunity,” Mr McElligott said.

“The place is totally disrupted so no customers has been ideal.

“We are making the best of a bad thing and the team that are here are really happy they have work.”

Mr McElligott said they were working under a sense of urgency as they hoped to reopen as soon as the ban was lifted.

Receptionist Noah Carter, bowling mechanic Steve Lamb, managing director Peter McElligott and bowling technician Tim Reckert amid the renovations.
“We have pulled down some big walls and are expanding our arcade to be one of the largest in the Wide Bay with some new machines,” he said.

“We are building a new escape room and are taking out the pirate one and are putting in a new Jumanji one.

“And the last thing is we are redoing the front entrance, retiling the stairs and giving it a new facade.”

Bundaberg News Mail

