BOWLED OVER: Junior's incredible feat

PERFECT GAME: Mitchell Williams achieved a perfect 300 game at the Bundy Bowl and Leisure Centre last week. He is the 13th player to do it at the club.

PERFECT GAME: Mitchell Williams achieved a perfect 300 game at the Bundy Bowl and Leisure Centre last week. He is the 13th player to do it at the club. Mike Knott BUN280519TEN1

TEN PIN BOWLING: It's the feat every bowler wants to achieve in their career - the perfect 300 pin game.

Bundaberg junior Mitchell Williams not only achieved the feat last week but he was also able to create some history along the way.

The 17-year-old became the first junior to ever score 300 in a game at the Bundaberg Bowl and Leisure.

A 300 game is when a bowler lands a strike during each frame of a ten pin bowling game.

Peter McElligott hands a cheque to Mitchell Williams. Mike Knott BUN280519BAT2

Overall a player needs 12 strikes, no pins missing after a bowl, to get the perfect game.

Williams became the first player in two years to achieve the feat in Bundaberg and is the 13th player in the more than 40 year history of the centre to achieve it.

It certainly was a lucky number for Williams who also received money from the club for achieving it.

"Around frame nine, after all that, I finally looked up on the screen,” he said.

"I saw all the strikes, took a step back, breathed and calmed myself.

"Then the ninth one came, got the ninth one and my heart started racing.

"Then the last three strikes, it was just a sensation I can't describe.”

Williams was competing in his usual Thursday club competition when it happened.

He usually averages about 190 in competition.

The Kepnock State High School student said he'd never forget the moment the last strike happened.

"As soon as I let the ball go, the nerves dropped, and everything was focused on the ball,” he said.

"Then it was a strike and everyone went crazy.”

Williams had his moments where he thought it would not happen.

"There was a bit of luck,” he said.

"In the 11th frame a pin from the other side of the lane went across the whole lane and hit the ten pin.

"So a four pin has bounced off the wall and rolled all the way and knocked off the ten pin to land another strike.”

He knew after that the 300 games was his.

It's been a busy few months for the junior with Williams also a recent medallist for Queensland at the Presidents Shield junior competition in Melbourne.

He admits the good form helped and now wants to get 300 again.

"The 300 game was my ultimate goal. I've dreamt it since I was 12,” Williams said.

"I do want to keep going, I want my average to sky rocket.

"I want my name across all the junior lane records.”

Williams is now preparing to represent Queensland nest year in Melbourne after being selected in the youth team.

He will also compete in the upcoming Queensland Junior Cup in Caboolture in July.

"I'll be doing a lot of practice for the youth tournament.

"I couldn't ask for a better centre to help me out and I can't thank them enough. I also want to thank my parents.”

Williams will now have a ten pin bowl with his name permanently put at the centre to mark the achievement.