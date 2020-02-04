Bowled over by service

BOWLS BUSINESS: Howard "Yogi" Best has been playing bowls for more than 40 years and has just opened a business in the CBD.

AN EXPERIENCED bowls player has turned his favourite hobby into a business venture.

Howard “Yogi” Best first stepped onto a bowling green at the age of 11 and has been playing lawn bowls ever since.

And now, Mr Best is using his expertise to help other players in the area, by opening a supplies store in Bundy’s CBD.

“I’ve been working in the industry for close to 30 years, managing bowls clubs and I’ve been playing for 41 years,” Mr Best said.

“I originally had a store in Bargara, but I decided to move it into town so my clients didn’t need to travel.”

Yogi’s Bowls Supplies opened the doors of their new store on Monday and the demand for a shop of its kind is high.

“There is nothing dedicated to bowls supplies, from Hervey Bay all the way to Mackay and one store at Hervey Bay is about to close too,” Mr Best said.

“A lot of people are starting to shop online, but if people want to try a set of shoes on, they can’t really do that online and then they’ll need to send the shoes back if they don’t fit.”

But the bowls fanatic has big plans to come for his store, with the intention to turn it into a mobile business.

“I travel to places like Rockhampton for carnivals and I’ll be taking the shop with me, so it will eventually be a mobile business too,” he said.

Mr Best, who is also the games controller and a member of the Burnett Bowls Club, hopes to sponsor junior players in the area.

The store sells a variety of bowls uniforms and equipment and even has a bowling green in store for customers to practice their best techniques.

For more information, phone 0447 198 280.