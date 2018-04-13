Bowen man arrested after $40K worth of ice in undies

A BOWEN man has been arrested on drug charges after being found with a street value of $40,000 worth of methylamphetamine in his underwear.

The man was bailed to attend Bowen Magistrates Court after police allegedly found him in possession of the large amount of drugs, as well as cash, in the early hours of Monday morning.

After conducting a random breath test, police allegedly observed a significant amount of Australian currency in the male's possession.

Police will allege they located over 68 grams of methylamphetamine (ice) secreted in the man's underwear.

They estimate the street value of the drugs located to be in excess of $40,000, and believe it was to be distributed locally.

Over $7,000 in cash was also seized.

The male was charged with supply and possession of a dangerous drug, and possession of property suspected of being the proceeds of an offence.

He was bailed to attend Bowen Magistrates Court in May.

