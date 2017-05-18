22°
From Bowen to Coffs: Flooding rains smash the east coast

Staff writers | 18th May 2017 12:34 PM

AS MUCH much as three months worth of rain is expected to drench parts of central and north Queensland coast today before the extreme low descends on south-east Queensland tomorrow.  

Hamilton Island has already passed its monthly May average of 78mm, with 86.4mm being recorded in the past 24 hours, while Bowen Airport received 72mm during the same period.
   

After Cyclone Debbie, regions including Mackay in Central Queensland and Lismore in northern New South Wales (pictured) will be worst affected by these latest storms.
  A flood warning from the Bureau of Meteorology suggests there could be "isolated falls" of up to 400mm between Tully and Gladstone, prompting a major flood warning.  

The impact of the potentially flooding rains will be felt most in regions still reeling from the destruction delivered by Tropical Cyclone Debbie earlier this year.

 

 Bureau Of Meteorology forecaster Julian De Morton said when the low trough finally passes, areas between Gladstone and Tully, and west to Hughenden, will have received falls between 100m and 200mm.  

"We've had reasonable falls already through the region and the highest total is Preston which has had 114mm and Mingela has had 100mm," Mr De Morton told The Courier-Mail.  

"Over the course of the event it will be more likely 100m to 200m over most of the region, if you go north of Gladstone through to Tully out to Hughenden and Clermont.  

"That's the main region where we are expecting the decent falls of rain and we have a flood watch out as well."

He said the rainfall average for May varies widely with Townsville usually receiving only 32mm while Mackay averages 104mm for the month.      

 

WHERE IT'S FALLING:

THURSDAY RAINFALL FORECAST (BOM)

QLD

  • Bowen: 150-200mm
  • Bundaberg: 1-5mm
  • Charleville: 1-5mm
  • Dalby: nil
  • Fraser Coast: 1-5mm
  • Gladstone: 15-25mm
  • Gympie: 1-5mm
  • Ipswich: nil
  • Mackay: 50-100mm
  • Moranbah: 50-100mm
  • Rockhampton: 25-50mm
  • Sunshine Coast: 1-5mm
  • Toowoomba: nil
  • Warwick: nil

NSW

  • Coffs Harbour: nil
  • Grafton: nil
  • Lismore: nil
  • Tweed: nil

  FRIDAY RAINFALL FORECAST (BOM)

QLD

  • Bowen / Proserpine: 150-200mm
  • Bundaberg:  10-15mm
  • Charleville: 10-15mm
  • Dalby: 1-5mm
  • Fraser Coast:  10-15mm
  • Gladstone:  10-15mm
  • Gympie:  15-25mm
  • Ipswich: 25-50mm
  • Mackay: 25-50mm
  • Moranbah: 25-50mm
  • Rockhampton:  15-25mm
  • Sunshine Coast: 25-50mm
  • Toowoomba: 10-15mm
  • Warwick: 10-15mm

  NSW

  • Coffs Harbour: 10-15mm
  • Grafton: 15-25mm
  • Lismore: 15-25mm
  • Tweed: 25-50mm

The low system will start to take a grip on southeast Queensland and northern NSW tonight and won't subside until early Saturday morning.

"We'll see a similar trough causing this rain (in central and north Queensland), tomorrow where we will see falls between 25mm and 75mm and in some areas there will be falls higher than that," he said.  

"A lot of places in the southeast will see their May average as well."  

The average May rainfall for Brisbane is 71mm while the Sunshine Coast averages 152mm and the Gold Coast 127mm.   "We may not see the Sunshine Coast average its monthly rainfall."  

He said the rain should ease by early Saturday morning and racegoers heading to Doomben for the second day of the May Winter Carnival can expect a relatively dry afternoon.  

"The weekend is looking good for most of Queensland," he said.  

"By 10am there may be a chance of a shower but it should be fairly dry day by then."  

Emergency services minister Mark Ryan urged Queenslanders facing rainy conditions to avoid "unnecessary risks".  

"We need people to be safe and not take unnecessary risks when driving through floodwater, have a Plan B and avoid driving altogether if possible," he said.  

"Please don't put your life, and the lives of our emergency services personnel at risk unnecessarily.  

"No matter what the road may look like, you never know what is lurking underneath and we want everyone to do the right thing."  

During Cyclone Debbie, 220 people were pulled from floodwaters, particularly near rivers.  

If you need emergency help, phone Triple Zero (000) or 132 500 for emergency storm/flood assistance from the State Emergency Service.

Topics:  editors picks weather

AN INVESTIGATION has been launched to determine why Wide Bay residents weren't told their hot water could be contaminated until six moths after.

New mini roundabout not that costly, says councillor

CHANGING LANES: The mini roundabout will be built at the intersection of Bauer and See Sts in Bargara.

Coast roundabout will slow down traffic

Bundaberg stuck between two weather systems

Wet weather: The radar loop at 10am from Weatherzone shows the rain north of Bundaberg.

Bundaberg stuck between two weather systems

Outages frustrate customers in the Burnett region

HUNDREDS of Optus customers were left without reception due to congestion in phone towers.

Corporate plan ensures region is on the right track

Mayor Rachel Chambers says the corporate plan is vital for the region.

THE North Burnett Regional Council released a draft copy.

What public holidays are left in 2017

Ipswich residents will get the day off tomorrow for the show.

IPSWICH residents will get tomorrow off for the show

Caitlyn comes home to launch debut album

Gympie's Caitlyn Shadbolt will launch here debut album Songs On My Sleeve at an exclusive all-ages concert in Gympie on Friday, May 26.

Win tickets to Caitlyn's album launch

Ten things to do this Mother's Day weekend

MUM'S THE WORD: Don't forget to get mum something special.

What's on in Bundy this weekend

Shane Warne reveals the problem with his ‘big balls’

SHANE Warne’s balls are famous. He had a leg-break, a wrong-un, a top-spinner, a slider and a flipper. But other ball have caused the Poms grief

Big Little Lies star now Young Sheldon

Big Little Lies star Iain Armitage stars as Young Sheldon.

HE STOLE our hearts in Big Little Lies, now he's set to do it again.

The genius of Einstein: Rush’s theory of relativity

Geoffrey Rush stars as Albert Einstein in the TV series Genius.

Oscar winner nearly had to turn down the role of a lifetime.

What's on the big screen this week

Charlie Hunnam in a scene from King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.

AUSSIE films up against King Arthur and the John Wick sequel.

Tough as nails: Prison Break star's close call

Dominic Purcell stars in the return of the TV series Prison Break.

An on-set stunt goes horribly wrong for Dominic Purcell.

Don’t Tell: Why every parent should see this movie

Gyton Grantley in a scene from the movie Don't Tell.

The case that gave child sex abuse victims a voice

MOVIE REVIEW: John Wick 2 is a beautifully violent mess

Keanu Reeves in a scene from the movie John Wick: Chapter 2.

Second time gets a bit better for Keanu Reeve's crim-turned-hero.

