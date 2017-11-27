Boutique store has outfits to get you moving

Leanne and Sophie Capuzzo inside their new shop Palace En Pointe in Bourbong St.

Leanne and Sophie Capuzzo inside their new shop Palace En Pointe in Bourbong St. Mike Knott BUN231117CAPUZZO1

FOR those who love to move, a new dance and active wear shop has opened in the CBD that stocks all you need to kick up your heels.

Bundaberg mum Leanne Capuzzo has just opened Palace En Pointe and said the business venture was a completely new path after three decades of hairdressing.

"After some issues with RSI, I decided I needed to change direction,” she said.

"My daughter has danced in Bundaberg for 15 years and she is heading off to university to study dance and drama next year.

"Because of my daughter's involvement in the dancing world, opening the business seemed like the natural progression.”

Mrs Capuzzo said her business catered to a range of people including dancers, gym enthusiasts, yoga lovers and even expectant mums.

"I have dance and active wear, I have children's couture as well as maternity clothing,” she said.

For all the Bundaberg dancers, Mrs Capuzzo said she stocked the tried, tested and loved brands but had also introduced some new labels to her store.

"I'm stocking Bloch - a major staple brand that most dancers love” she said.

"I have also introduced a new brand called MDM - it is quite an amazing brand that the people from the Australian Ballet developed.

"It offers more support in the foot.”

If you are looking for some fancy threads for the kids, Mrs Capuzzo said she stocked Tutu Du Monde, a couture brand offering whimsical dresses, capes, hair pieces and more.

"There are some gorgeous flower girl dresses,” she said.

"I am hoping to expand and progress into boys' clothing as well.”

But if you just love to get out and about, Mrs Capuzzo said her active wear would make all those sweaty jobs more bearable.

"I stock a great range of brands which are all made from very breathable, good quality material,” she said.

Visit Palace En Pointe at Shop 10 upstairs in the Palace Arcade.