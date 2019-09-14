Boutique owner welcomes fresh fashion

HAIGHT and Ashbury reopened the doors to their beautiful boutique this week. New owner and long-term customer Tania Heidke said she was excited about the fresh looks coming to the fashion boutique.

“It’s always been such a great store and after about a year and a half of talking to Kylie (previous owner), we decided to purchase the store as a business opportunity,” Ms Heidke said.

“Exciting changes are coming and we had a bit of a vision — there’s not much in Bundaberg for kids, so we added some kidswear ranges.”

Ms Heidke who lives in Brisbane, said Kylie Giles and Sarsha Watson will still be the faces of the store.

Haight and Ashbury Boutique stocks popular labels from Coco and Ginger, Jac and Mooki, Children of the Tribe, Seafolly Kids, Superga and Sol Sana shoes, among others.

“We will be selling casual and dressy clothing ranges for women and stocking sizes 16 and XL in most ranges too,” Ms Heidke said.

“It caters for everyone — I’ve seen customers from 16-years-old to 60-years-old.”

Haight and Ashbury Boutique is at 176 Bourbong St.

For more information and opening times, visit haightandashbury.com.au