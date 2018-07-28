Boutique Bundy clothing retailer goes on sale

Lenee Graham and Dale O'Brien in their store Church of the Wild.

Lenee Graham and Dale O'Brien in their store Church of the Wild. Craig Warhurst

AFTER three-and-a-half years in the Bundaberg fashion scene, Church in the Wild this week posted to their social media sites that the business is up for sale.

The store is known for its designer pieces and second-to-none tailoring, and owners Dale O'Brien and Lennee Graham are hoping for a quick sale.

"Owners are wanting change of scenery and would be happy to stay on to teach the lucky new owners the ropes if need be,” their social media announcement said.

The 2017 retail business of the year is located in the heart of the CBD and has been a go-to venue for many returning locals.

"(We are) renowned for providing a large number of weddings, proms, race day events and any occasions requiring all the latest fashion and accessories,” the post said.

"The business is a high performer and lacks nothing in presentation (and we have) plenty of repeat clientele which is a key factor for the business.”

The fashion-forward pair are asking for $20,000 for the well-established business, stating the price reflects their desire to reach an agreement sooner rather than later.

Before their business venture, Dale was a fly-in fly-out worker in Western Australia and Lennee was freelancing, making dresses for formals and special occasions.

The store began as a women-only fashion boutique back in 2016 but underwent renovations earlier this year to incorporate a range for men.

"We have revamped the store to be Bundaberg's leading ladies' boutique store with a back room establishment for gentlemen wanting tailor-made suits and shirts,” the website announced in April.

Locals have commented on the sale announcement, saying they will be missed, but have wished the couple all the best for their future endeavours.

If you are interested in buying this business, phone 41543072 or email churchinthewild1@gmail.com.