Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A knife-wielding thief attacked a security guard after being caught trying to shoplift from a chemist in Bourke St.
A knife-wielding thief attacked a security guard after being caught trying to shoplift from a chemist in Bourke St.
Crime

Security guard attacked by knife-wielding shoplifter

27th Nov 2018 5:43 AM

A knife-wielding thief attacked a security guard after being caught trying to shoplift from a chemist in Bourke St.

The confrontation happened about 8.50pm yesterday.

Police said two men in the store - a 24-year-old Ferntree Gully man and 22-year-old Burwood man - were arrested over the attempted theft.

One of the men produced a knife and assaulted a security guard after he was confronted, police said.

The security guard sustained minor injuries.

The pair fled the store empty-handed and were arrested by police shortly after on Elizabeth Street.

They were last night in custody assisting police with their inquiries.

The investigation is ongoing.

bourke st editors picks security guard shoplifter

Top Stories

    'If they could see what we see': Campaign to cut road deaths

    premium_icon 'If they could see what we see': Campaign to cut road deaths

    News Road deaths are so common that only those affected by the trauma bother to change their behaviour.

    • 27th Nov 2018 6:15 AM
    RESULTS REVEALED: PFAS seafood samples return

    premium_icon RESULTS REVEALED: PFAS seafood samples return

    Health Fish caught upstream to the port not affected by PFAS

    Rumours of budget cuts at hospital addressed

    premium_icon Rumours of budget cuts at hospital addressed

    Health Claims hospital beds and staff will be reduced over Christmas

    New machine helping cancer sufferers keep their hair

    New machine helping cancer sufferers keep their hair

    Health Scalp cooling machine added to hospital

    Local Partners