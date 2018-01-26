Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Bourbong Street litter a disgrace

DISGUSTING: Litter strewn across Bourbong St after car-enthusiast gatherings on Thursday nights.
DISGUSTING: Litter strewn across Bourbong St after car-enthusiast gatherings on Thursday nights. Craig Warhust
Carolyn Booth
by

IT'S far from the best look for our CBD - fast-food wrappers and broken bottles littering Bourbong St.

But it's a disgraceful sight that greets visitors to the main street most Friday mornings after car enthusiasts gather on a Thursday night, revving their engines and checking out what's under the bonnet of each other's rides.

If you haven't seen the mess left behind, that's because most Friday mornings Bundaberg Regional Council staff have already cleaned it up before most people start their day.

For Bundaberg police, the centre carpark along Bourbong St, between Walla and Tanitha Sts, is a known Thursday night hoon hot spot, from when the sun goes down until late.

But catching litterers in the act is no easy feat, with the car enthusiasts monitoring police activity so they are aware when police are patrolling the area.

Bundaberg Patrol Group officer-in-charge Sergeant Marty Arnold said police did regular drive-bys of the area to deter illegal activity.

"On a Thursday night we would probably drive past at least 30 times,” he said.

"We get the odd complaint about burnouts but there's no one at those businesses at night to complain.

"They use spotters and listen to police radios to avoid detection.”

Sgt Arnold said police would need to be right beside someone to clearly identify them littering at night.

To record offences, the quality of CCTV footage required to identify and then prosecute would need to be state of the art.

But police do have the power to direct those loitering in carparks to move on, with centre street parking reserved only for drivers and passengers entering or exiting vehicles.

"We do direct them on to the footpath when we drive past,” Sgt Arnold said.

Topics:  anti-social behaviour bourbong st bundaberg police litter

Bundaberg News Mail
BREAKING: Bureau monitoring 'a thunderstorm complex'

BREAKING: Bureau monitoring 'a thunderstorm complex'

The Bureau is monitoring 'a thunderstorm complex' in the Coral Sea that could form into a tropical cyclone.

Mike Tyson advert is a sucker punch for violence survivors

An advertisement starring convicted rapist and self-confessed domestic violence perpetrator Mike Tyson is airing during the Australian Open.

Should a Mike Tyson advert be aired during the Australian Open?

Woman's leg trapped in car wash crash

LEG TRAPPED: Emergency services assisted a woman after her car slammed into the side of an automatic car wash bay.

Car hits wall in automatic car wash bay

BREAKING: Police jet in trouble near Bundaberg

A police jet has had engine troubles over Bundaberg.

Australia Day disaster averted by pilot

Local Partners