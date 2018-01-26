Bourbong Street litter a disgrace

IT'S far from the best look for our CBD - fast-food wrappers and broken bottles littering Bourbong St.

But it's a disgraceful sight that greets visitors to the main street most Friday mornings after car enthusiasts gather on a Thursday night, revving their engines and checking out what's under the bonnet of each other's rides.

If you haven't seen the mess left behind, that's because most Friday mornings Bundaberg Regional Council staff have already cleaned it up before most people start their day.

For Bundaberg police, the centre carpark along Bourbong St, between Walla and Tanitha Sts, is a known Thursday night hoon hot spot, from when the sun goes down until late.

But catching litterers in the act is no easy feat, with the car enthusiasts monitoring police activity so they are aware when police are patrolling the area.

Bundaberg Patrol Group officer-in-charge Sergeant Marty Arnold said police did regular drive-bys of the area to deter illegal activity.

"On a Thursday night we would probably drive past at least 30 times,” he said.

"We get the odd complaint about burnouts but there's no one at those businesses at night to complain.

"They use spotters and listen to police radios to avoid detection.”

Sgt Arnold said police would need to be right beside someone to clearly identify them littering at night.

To record offences, the quality of CCTV footage required to identify and then prosecute would need to be state of the art.

But police do have the power to direct those loitering in carparks to move on, with centre street parking reserved only for drivers and passengers entering or exiting vehicles.

"We do direct them on to the footpath when we drive past,” Sgt Arnold said.