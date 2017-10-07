Bourbong St set for biggest facelift in two decades

FUTURE IS HERE: Design consultant Hassell won the tender for detailed designs of the CBD revitalisation project.

A NEW town square with free wi-fi, widened footpaths for dining and a "water plaza” are part of a $16 million plan to revitalise Bundaberg's city centre.

Bundaberg Regional Council announced last month that award-winning design studio Hassel would provide conceptual and detailed designs for the CBD Revitalisation Project.

Now the council and Hassell have created a website, which will serve as a hub of information during the course of the project to create a more pedestrian-friendly environment.

The website reveals Hassell's design will revitalise three city blocks and three cross streets with a smart-city design, according to Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey.

GRAND PLAN: Hassell's plans for the CBD include a new park (1) at the Targo St intersection, "sunset cloud plazas” (2) and a "water plaza” (3) at the Tantitha St intersection. Jim Alouat

"This can include technology that is app driven to enable motorists to locate parks through to sensors fitted to CBD rubbish bins to provide an on-demand collection,” Cr Dempsey said.

The Bourbong and Barolin Sts intersection will keep the Anzac cenotaph and post office building, but revamp the surrounding area by replacing the small roundabout with a large 1000sq m public place that Hassell says will become Bundaberg's new civic "town square”.

The town square will provide shaded seating areas, turf to lounge and free wi-fi.

A broad shady streetscape will connect the Barolin St northbound from Bourbong St to Quay St, with an upgrade of Brag Park.

The Bourbong and Targo Sts intersection will be redesigned as a central park with contemporary shelters developed with full cyclone ratings.

Labelled the "Retreat and Relax” precinct, it replaces the existing hot, inaccessible water fountain roundabout with a deeply shaded new public place.

The Bourbong and Tantitha Sts intersection will be converted into a "water plaza” encompassing a sloped lounging lawn encircling the shallow water zone.

TIME GONE BY: Bourbong St in the middle of last century. Pictures Bundaberg

Barolin, Targo and Tantitha Sts will become one-way streets from Bourbong St towards Quay St.

Hassell says its design will provide a "comfortable people and parking balance”, with wide streetscape dining footpaths together with equal parking and amenity opportunity for both sides of the street.

The company says it believes Bourbong St can become a great main street that the city can be proud of.

"The CBD revitalisation design will change the way residents, workers and tourists experience the CBD,” Hassell said.

"It will increase usage, encourage people to stay that little bit longer and provide a uniquely Bundaberg experience.”

Cr Dempsey said the website provided access to a survey available to any member of the community to visit and express their views and suggestions.

The project is expected to be completed by the middle of 2019.

Visit cbd.bundaberg.qld.gov.au for more information.