BOUNDARY RIDER: Small steps to a better world

YOU might think being just one person among a population of 7.5 billion on this planet, that there is little chance you'll make a difference.

Hopefully I can convince you in a few moments that is not true.

I'll start by saying the big issues - climate change, world peace and onions on the wrong side of sausages at Bunnings - are off the table.

Where it matters is here at home; this is the place where we can have massive impact on each other in a positive way.

We can all start today with small steps.

Every day we seem to be getting busier, with spare time hard to come by.

A trip to the shops can be a rush sometimes, and forgetting a few things is easy to do, making us feel like the journey has been a waste of precious time.

Focussed on the task at hand, we all rush by someone who looks like they could use some help, and I will admit I have just walked around these people.

You may think I am trying to claim perfection, far from it, but I have seen the difference a small act of kindness makes to someone.

Hold a door open, take a trolley back, pick something up off the floor for someone, maybe just say "hi" as you make eye contact.

Or even pull up a chair for a quick chat with someone you haven't seen in a while.

I have been told 'no' when I have asked if someone wants help, and you can say no if help is offered, but please don't let rejection turn you away.

What is worse than being told 'no thanks' is thinking 'if only I offered' as you walk away.

I have felt that heavy feeling in my stomach as I put my head down as I glance sideways at someone who could use help without asking if they need a hand.

Imagine the difference it would make, albeit small I know, to your day if someone helped while you were struggling to contain a child in the back seat while unloading groceries into the boot.

It could really change the course of your day.

The real Christmas rush is about the begin, and the stress levels will rise as December 25 approaches, so now is the time to start these little acts of kindness.

So please, even today, offer help to someone.

Your kindness will not change the planet, but it will brighten someone's world in that moment.