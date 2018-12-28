Boundary Rider: Progress but at a price

JEWEL: Support for the Jewel, but it must be done right

JEWEL: Support for the Jewel, but it must be done right Contributed

GROWING up in Bundaberg I longed to be somewhere else, and at the first chance I got when I was 17 I took it.

The army gave me a way out, so for a few years in the '90s I saw my home town progressing only when I came back for a new year's break.

During that time not much changed; Reading Cinemas being built was the only thing I remembered coming home to that was new and interesting.

When I moved back permanently I started working in the plumbing industry, and I was able to see how people were striving to move Bundaberg forward.

Despite seeing plenty of development there was often talk of how Bundaberg's council was too slow to act on big projects, and how it was too expensive to get a job off the ground.

The airport development was the best example I remember of something people thought the council missed the mark on because Hervey Bay did it first, and did it better.

It now appears the council is intent on not being remembered as one that did not move its region forward at a rapid rate.

Mayor Jack Dempsey announced the deemed approval for the Jewel high-rise had been accepted by council and the development process would begin as soon as possible. But the State later stepped in and said it was not done right. TAHLIA STEHBENS

I like the current council's desire to have Bundaberg open for development because I think it will benefit us all.

What I don't like is trying to get big projects pushed through for the sake of getting a big development off the ground.

Yes, I am talking about the Jewel project.

There's no fence sitting because I will say I support the development, but it must be done right.

Environmental, social and economic factors must be considered, and a decision made on merit.

As the saga dragged on in the council, and the comment threads lengthened on social media, I thought the project would be stalled.

In the end it came down to the councillors not making a decision on how Jewel got deemed approval.

And that is not good enough.

I would love for people who move to or back to Bundaberg to see a sleepy little town waking up.

If things are done right I hope to see more start to happen in 2019.

I hope the new year brings with it plenty of progress for Bundaberg - just like the council does - but everything has to be done right.