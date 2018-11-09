BOUNDARY RIDER: It's about policy, not pies

Prime Minister Scott Morrison with Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack aboard the big blue bus with a copy of the Bully.

THERE is little hope my thoughts will come to the attention of any politicians, but you never know.

I remember the first election I voted in; it was the 1996 federal poll, and as a young digger in the Army getting to have my say in something was appealing.

Until that day I was disengaged with the politics of Australia, but from the little I saw of the campaign the Greens, Country Liberals and the Labor Party were listed in that order on my ballot.

My vote was cast purely on a gut instinct of what I thought was best for Australia.

That was then, and 22 years later I am more engaged in Australian politics than I ever thought I would be.

That leaves me to wonder why I even bother reading, listening to and watching political discussion in this county. With all the information being shoved down my throat you might be wondering why I am becoming disengaged.

Because despite all the quotes I read, sound bites I listen to and press conferences I see there is not much that shows where these men and woman stand on most issues.

I, and I am guessing a lot of people, want to know what these politicians stand for, and why they are in the game.

Call me cynical, and forgive the cliche, but if more of them looked past the next election Australia would be kicking a few more goals.

Recently, we had a prime minister on a (not campaign) bus racing up the Queensland coast. He drank beer, ate pies, and was generally being a regular guy instead of working on policies that will take Australia forward.

The show Mr Morrison put on this past week was aimed at getting back in power after May next year.

He should be coming up with a framework that treats refugees fairly, policy that protects our natural world, and a plan to build the economy.

Instead, he was paraded around to show he was just a regular Aussie guy.

Personality politics might get you an interview on Sunrise, but without policy I think it stinks you can stay in Canberra.

I want politicians to show what they are about, and where they stand.

If they did that, I am sure we would vote in the men and women who may make a difference, and not have to deal with those who have the loudest personalities on the media stage.