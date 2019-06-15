Bottoms up: Positive Bundy property market signs emerge

The June edition of the REIQ'S Queensland Market Monitor highlights a series of strengthening metrics for the market that should provide further confidence in Bundaberg.

The June edition of the REIQ'S Queensland Market Monitor highlights a series of strengthening metrics for the market that should provide further confidence in Bundaberg. Kevin Farmer

AFTER a decade of slow and steady, the first positive signs have started to emerge that Bundaberg's property market is nearing the bottom of its cycle and things are set to improve.

The June edition of the REIQ'S Queensland Market Monitor highlights a series of strengthening metrics for the market that should provide further confidence in Bundaberg.

It's been a tough year for property with the market recording a 2.8 per cent median house price fall to $277,000 for the 12 months to the end of March, making it the third weakest performer among Queensland's regions.

But, the report says trend indicators offer a reason for optimism that prices are now nearing the bottom of the cycle.

"Total house listing numbers increased by 10.7 per cent from 2896 sales last year to 3204 in 2019,” the report says.

"Median days on market was 59 in the year to February which was a definite tightening on the 69 days for the same measure in 2018.

"Sellers have held firm based on the median vendor discount.

"The stock on market is the percentage of dwellings that have been listed for sale over the past 12 months.

"Bundaberg's result for houses to February 2019 was 9.5 per cent - an increase on the previous year's result of 8.5 per cent.”

The rental market was also promising. "It's likely improving rental market conditions will have a positive impact on the performance of the sales market in the near future,” the report said.

"Median rents have continued their gentle upward quarterly trend, showing demand is on the rise for accommodation.”

The REIQ said the region's economy was in need of further business and infrastructure investment to activate the market.

Data showed the majority of house sales, just over 70 per cent, were below $350,000 for the March quarter.

The most traded locations were Bargara with 26 sales, Svensson Heights (15), Walkerville (14) and Woodgate (7).

The number of units on the market had also increased by 24 per cent in the year to February with an additional 491 listings.