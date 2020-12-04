Menu
The new Budgy Smugglers design featuring Bundaberg Brewed Drinks' Ginger Beer and Betoota Advocate are now available online.
News

BOTTOMS UP: Bundy brands spotted on beach bums

Rhylea Millar
4th Dec 2020 11:30 AM
BUNDABERG is about to see a whole lot more of our locally brewed ginger beer on the beach this summer – but probably not how you’d expect.

Joining forces with iconic Australian brand Budgy Smugglers, Bundaberg Brewed Drinks is one of the newest designs to feature, showcasing their most classic flavour – ginger beer, alongside the Betoota Advocate.

The new Budgy Smugglers design featuring Bundaberg Brewed Drinks' Ginger Beer and Betoota Advocate are now available online.

The exciting news comes after Bundaberg Rum also collaborated with Budgy Smugglers to create one of the top three best selling designs available online.

Budgy Smugglers owner and ‘chief smuggler’ Adam Linforth said the design concept is about Australian made brands coming together.

“We’ve been smuggling with Bundaberg Rum for a couple of years and since COVID-19, we’ve had other local brewers like Victoria Bitter and Bundaberg Ginger Beer come on board as well,” Mr Linforth said.

“I think pre-COVID there was a mindset from brands around merchandise being made as cheaply as possible and that has shifted to things that are made with some craftsmanship.

“We’re one of the last clothing manufacturers in Australia and it has been great to see a host (of) other Australian Made companies like Bundy getting on board.”

One man "bears" all while wearing the Bundaberg Rum and Budgy Smugglers design.

Bundaberg Brewed Drinks CEO, John McLean said they were happy to be part of the fun.

“The guys at Betoota are Aussie larrikins and we couldn’t help but get involved in the collaboration,” Mr McLean said.

“It’s just a bit of fun with a few iconic Aussie brands.”

The Bundy Brewed Drinks budgy smugglers are $60 and available online at budgysmuggler.com.au

Bundaberg News Mail

