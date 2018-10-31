Bottle tree a tourist drawcard for Biggenden

PRIDE OF PLACE: The bottle tree, made by Craig Nelson of Biggenden, is installed at the RV Stopover.

PRIDE OF PLACE: The bottle tree, made by Craig Nelson of Biggenden, is installed at the RV Stopover. Erica Murree

THE sculpture of a bottle tree now stands proudly at the entrance of Biggenden's RV Park in the former railway yards.

The art, funded by the Regional Arts Development Fund, was moved into its new position just in time for the Biggenden Apex Rose Festival celebrations.

North Burnett Regional Councillor Robbie Radel said more than 1600 recorded hours of welding and associated works went into the structure which was made from at least one kilometre of cut steel.

"More than 1400 leaves make up the 84 branches,” he said.

Cr Radel said the bottle tree was an additional attraction to the town's now famous rose, also made by Craig Nelson of Swage.

"The attention to detail and high-quality workmanship has to be seen and touched to be fully appreciated,” he said.

"The general public have expressed a desire to continue to build onto our art sculpture trail to continue further throughout Biggenden as a further incentive for tourists and local to visit and enjoy.'

Acknowledging the funding provided by the RADF which made the project possible, Cr Radel said he would encourage individuals and groups to look into utilising the fund to help make the art trail a reality.